il Giallo & G's Pizza 5920 Roswell Road, Ste B118
SPECIALS
- Special Pizza of the Week$22.00
White Pizza, Asparagus, Prosciutto, Garlic Cream, Mozz, Lemon Zest
- Special Salad$15.00
Frisée, English Peas, Vidalia Spring Onion, Butter toasted Almonds, Arugula, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Spring Onion Vinaigrette
- Fish Special$46.00Out of stock
Grilled Swordfish, Fennel, Sundried Tomato Ragu
- Weekly Risotto$32.00
Squid Ink Risotto, Braised Calamari, Lemon zest.
- Pasta Special$32.00
Spaghetti alle vongole, GA clams, Garlic Anchovy, parsley, calabrese peppers and white wine
- Appetizer Special$17.00
Garlic and Rosemary Grilled Pork Ribs, Arugula and Pickled Red Onion, Pork Jus
- STEAK SPECIAL$42.00
- App Risotto Special$25.00
- App Pasta Special$25.00
G'S PIZZA
12" BYOP "Build Your Own Pizza"
12" Pizze Rosse "Red Pizza"
- Cheese$16.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce
- Capriciosa$19.00
Artichokes, Mushrooms, Olives, Cotto Ham, Mozzarella
- Carnissima$20.00
Peperoni, Housemade Sausage, Bacon
- "Lasagna Pizza"$21.00
Braised Short Rib, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese
- Margherita$17.00
Homemade Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Olive Oil, Basil
- Pepperoni$19.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- Pepperoni Piccante$20.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Gorgonzola, Hot Honey
- Primavera$19.00
Roasted Peppers, Artichokes, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms
- "Bolognesa"$20.00
Marinara & Bechamel Sauce, Classic Veal Bolognesa
12" Pizza Bianche "White Pizza"
- Chicken Alfredo$20.00
bechamel sauce, roasted chicken, grana padano & mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic
- Cinque Formaggi$19.00
Goat, Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Grana, and Homemade Mozzarella Cheese, Caramelized Onions
- Funghi$19.00
Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Goat Cheese
- Pesto$19.00
Basil Pesto, Arugula, Prosciutto, Mozzarella
il GIALLO
SALADS
APPETIZER / SIDES
- Fresh Baked Focaccia Bread$4.00
Fresh Daily Home-Made Focaccia Bread, Sea Salt, Rosemary. Includes EVOO & Balsamic on the side.
- Polpette$17.00
Four House-Made Duck, Turkey & Beef Meatballs, Braised Mixed Mushrooms and Sweet Onions
- Grilled Octopus$20.00
Grilled Octopus, Fava Bean Purée, Shaved Bermuda Onion, Olives and Aged Red Wine Vinegar
- Crispy Calamari$19.00
Crispy Calamari, Lemon, Zucchini, Calabrese Chili Remoulade
- Melanzane Alla Palmagiana$15.00
Grilled Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Compote
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, White Balsamic Glaze, Shallots
- Sautéed Vegetables$13.00
Peppers, Squashes, Melted Tomatoes, Gremolata
- Asparagi$12.00
Salt and Garlic Grilled Asparagus, Shaved Grana
- Root Vegetable Puree$12.00
Whipped Root Vegetables, Parmesan
- Side Pasta
Choice of Spaghetti or Fettuccine Pasta, Choice of Marinara or Alfredo Sauce.
PASTA
- GF & Vegan Penne Pasta & Marinera Sauce$25.00
Gluten-Free & Vegan Organic Corn & Rice Penne Pasta, Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil. “Heart & Soul”
- Pappardelle$30.00
Pappardelle Pasta, Traditional Veal and Pork Bolognese
- Tagliatelle$39.00
Cold Water Lobster Tail, Claw and Knuckle Safron Cream, Fava Beans
- Tortelli$29.00
Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Grana Filled. Brown Butter, Thyme, Wild Mushrooms
- Agnolotti$30.00
BGE Roasted Duck and Fontina Filled. Brown Butter, Sage, Pecans
- Frutti Di Mare$33.00
Squid Ink Spaghetti, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, "Spicy" Marinara, Shaved Garlic
- Gnocchi$29.00
Potato Dumplings, Gorgonzola Cream, Speck
- Crazy Lasagna, Bolognese$32.00
Traditional Veal and Pork Bolognese
- Crazy Lasagna, Short Rib$32.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Rosemary Braising Jus
- Fettuccine Aglio Olio$22.00
Crushed Garlic, Thyme, Calabrese Chili, EVO
- Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
Fettuccine Pasta & Alfredo Sauce
- Fettuccine Cacio Pepe$24.00
Fettuccine, Pecorino, Grana Padano. Black Pepper, Butter
- Spaghetti Marinara$23.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Marinara, Garlic, Basil, "Heart and Soul"
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$32.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Marinara, Garlic, Basil, Meatballs, "Heart and Soul" ;)
- Spaghetti Aglio Olio$22.00
Spaghetti Noodle & Olive Oil, Garlic, Thyme, Calabrese Pepper
- Spaghetti Alfredo$24.00
Spaghetti, Alfredo Sauce
- Spaghetti Cacio Pepe$24.00
Spaghetti, Grana padano, Pecorino, Black Pepper, Butter
MAIN
- Pollo All-Mattone$29.00
Brick Roasted Half Chicken, Whipped Root Vegetables, Broccolini, Garlic, Buttery Fowl Jus
- Chicken Parmigiana$33.00
Pounded Springer Mountain Chicken Breast, Garlic Rosemary Pan Fried, Tomato, Mozzarella
- Veal Parmigiana$51.00
Pounded Bone in Veal Chop, Garlic Rosemary Pan Fried, Tomato, Mozzarella
- Chicken Picatta$29.00
Pounded Chicken Breast Picatta Style
- Veal Picatta$42.00
Pounded Veal, Lemon, Capers, White Wine
- Red Snapper$42.00
Pan Roasted American Red Snapper, GA Clams, Aromatic Tomato Broth, Soft Polenta
- Salmon$40.25
Smoked and Grilled Salmon, Vidalia Spring Onions, Morels, English Peas, Asparagus
DESSERTS
- Bomboloni$10.00
Ricotta Doughnuts, Honey, Whipped Cream
- Cheesecake$12.00
White Chocolate Ricotta Chiffon, Toasted Pistachios and Blood Oranges
- Crostata di Nocciole$10.00
Crunchy Bottomed Chocolate Bars, Espresso Caramel, Hazelnut Cream and Brittle
- Tiramisu$10.00
Classic Tiramisu, Expresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream